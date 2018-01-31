SAISD teacher punched several times by parent, police report says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Independent School District teacher is recovering from facial injuries she suffered Friday when a Charles C. Ball Academy parent punched her “three to four times” during after school hours, a district police report said.

According to the SAISD Police Department’s offense event report obtained by KSAT.com, officers were dispatched to the elementary school for a call about an aggressive female parent in the parking lot who had assaulted a teacher.

When officers arrived, they found the teacher in the main school’s office holding a bag of ice to the right side of her face. The teacher detailed the alleged assault by her first-grade student’s parent, Sabrina Angel.

According to the report obtained by KSAT.com, the teacher stated that she was standing outside the main entrance on the school’s side of the campus monitoring dismissal, when Angel confronted her and yelled, “No one is going to put hands on my kid. You put your hands on my child. You slapped my child.”

After putting her belongings on the ground, the parent began to “punch (the teacher) on her face about three to four times,” despite the teacher trying to protect herself from the onslaught, according to the report.

The teacher then tried to flee inside the school but Angel “continued to follow her and hitting her with her hands,” the report said.

Witnesses who saw the assault stated they observed Angel walking up to the school “while talking on her cellphone and using profane language.”

One of the teachers who witnessed the incident said she heard Angel say during her phone conversation, “B***ch, I’m about to get arrested cause no one is gonna hit my kid. I’m gonna f**k someone up right now,” the report said.

One of the witnesses said Angel claimed that the teacher “had slapped her child, and that this would be the last (time) she would touch a child,” the report said.

Before officers arrived, Principal Gregory Rivers said in the report that he saw Angel at the front entrance of the school, where she was “very upset and stating ‘nobody is doing anything about this. No one is going to put hands on my child.’”

Despite claims made by Angel, SAISD said the district investigated the allegations but “found no evidence that this teacher engaged in any wrongdoing.”

The Ball elementary school teacher, who has been with SAISD for eight years, said she plans to file charges against Angel alleging assault on a public servant causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony, according to the report.

SAISD told KSAT.com Rivers has placed a criminal trespass warning against Angel due to her behavior and violent outburst on the teacher.

