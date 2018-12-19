Salvation Army San Antonio making Christmas wishes come true

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of children will receive gifts this Christmas thanks to the Angel Tree program by the San Antonio Salvation Army.

“It is a such a blessing for the Salvation Army to be able to do this, to show that we care, to help families that find themselves in crisis for whatever reason, to ensure that they have gifts under the Christmas tree,” Maj. Rob Webb, area commander for the Salvation Army of San Antonio.

The program has been helping families since 1979.

“Total gifts will come to be somewhere around 55,000 gifts,” Webb said.

On Wednesday morning, people lined outside the San Antonio Event Center to receive a gift for their child.

The program allows people to provide gifts by adopting an angel. Each angel represents a child and their Christmas needs and wishes.

Webb said this year, over 1,200 children will receive bikes.

It’s Belinda Perez’s second year receiving gifts, and she says this event helps her family, especially this year with a life change on the way.

“At the moment is little bit hard this month because being pregnant, but we are getting through,” Perez said. “Salvation Army is a big help.”

