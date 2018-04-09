Sammi the pet chicken swims in ocean, steals hearts on social media

ST. AUGUSTINE - A chicken from Florida is stealing hearts on social media and it’s easy to see why.

KSAT sister station News 4 in Jacksonville, Florida, shared the story of Sammi the chicken and her owner Dave Cox.

Cox told News 4 he got Sammi after his dog died after 17 years together.

Sammi has her own Instagram account -- Sammichicken -- which details her Florida adventures, shows her walking on a leash and swimming in the ocean.

