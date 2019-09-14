How San Antonio celebrates Mexico's Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO - The Avenida Guadalupe Association kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico's Independence Day celebrations with its 38th Annual Diez y Seis de Septiembre Celebration.

The colors green, white and red filled the historic streets in the heart of the West Side in representation of the Mexican flag. A group called Kazumba Dancers wore traditional Mexican dresses and leather sandals as part of their performance in the parade.

"I celebrate by dancing. I love being able to share that with the community and make them smile," Dawson said.

Dawson is proud of her roots and hopes to pass that on to her goddaughter, who led the group with a large Mexican flag.

The celebration of Mexico's Independence Day dates back centuries. On the eve of Sept. 16, 1810, a Catholic priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bell of his church in Dolores, Mexico, as a battle cry against Spain.

It's now known as "El Grito de Dolores," or "the cry of Dolores" and is echoes through San Antonio's Mexican American community.

Henry, along with spectators who fill the streets of the West Side year after year for the 16 de Septiembre parade, say it's a chance to put their Mexican American pride on full display to educate and celebrate the diversity in the Alamo City.

Click here for a list of events in San Antonio that celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

