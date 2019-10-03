San Antonio City Council passes earned paid sick leave ordinance

SAN ANTONIO - After months of controversy and debate, the San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted 8-3 to pass the Earned Paid Sick Leave ordinance.

The ordinance, which is scheduled to take effect Dec. 1, requires that local businesses with more than 15 employees allow workers to accrue 64 hours of paid sick leave per year. At smaller businesses that number of hours is 48.

City Council members Rebecca Viagran, Manny Pelaez and Clayton H. Perry voted against the ordinance.

The ordinance was amended by the City Council before the final vote to exempt interns from paid sick leave.

Earlier this year, a coalition of business groups filed a lawsuit against the city that delayed the ordinance from going into effect in August.

While the ordinance is set to take into effect Dec. 1, it is still being challenged in court. Opponents say it is a burden on employers that violates the state's minimum wage law.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg released the following statement:

"The Paid Sick Leave petitioners, commissioners, Council ad hoc committee members, public meetings and online survey have produced refinements to an ordinance that deliver a benefit that will vastly improve the health of our community. All parties came to the table, we listened to the community, and we've arrived at revisions that will ensure every San Antonio working family has some peace of mind. We restored protections for labor unions, enacted a uniform eligibility period for all businesses, provided for a more reasonable complaint period, and ensured that this ordinance reminded us of all standing anti-discrimination laws. I'm thankful that the recommended changes included provisions to protect those who may be experiencing unsafe circumstances at home. It should be noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the City just approved another $1M in the FY2020 budget to combat domestic violence. This ordinance will serve as an extension to our commitment to the wellbeing of all residents of San Antonio. I stand by the petitioners, the process, and the public in voting for revisions that provide all San Antonio working families a better chance to remain healthy on the job and safe at home."

