Labor organizers interrupt San Antonio City Council in protest of paid sick leave delay

SAN ANTONIO - Labor organizers interrupted a San Antonio City Council meeting on Thursday in protest of the city's decision to delay implementation of the city's paid sick leave ordinance until December.

Members of the Texas Organizing Project, MOVE Texas and the Esperanza Center for Justice and Peace turned out to the city council chambers to mobilize in support of the ordinance, which was initially set to take place on Aug. 1 but that city leaders agreed to delay in the face of a lawsuit from business groups.

Just as the council was beginning proceedings Thursday morning, a few protesters hung banners reading "No Trust" down from the second floor behind council members. After a brief delay, the organizers were escorted out and the meeting continued. The issue was not on the agenda for the day.

Today, TOP & allies held a banner drop to protest the unjust delay of #SanAntonio’s earned paid sick time ordinance. This decision to delay only sends a message that large corporate interests are more important than those of the people. Workers deserve better! #Shame #NoTrust pic.twitter.com/t4AOCy066n — TXOrganizingProject (@OrganizeTexas) August 8, 2019

The ordinance, which was adopted by the council last year, would require employers in San Antonio to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked by an employee. Employees could use the time if they or an immediate family member is suffering from an illness, requires medical care or is dealing with domestic violence. There is a cap of 64 or 48 hours, based on the size of the company.

Supporters say the law would provide much needed relief for tens of thousands of low-wage workers who often must choose between going to work sick — or skipping health care for themselves or family members — or coming up short on bills.

Opponents say the ordinance is burdensome on employers and violates the state minimum wage law. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined lawsuits against all three cities that passed the law in Texas — San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Those lawsuits have delayed the laws from taking effect in San Antonio and Austin. Dallas launched the ordinance this week, but its future is dependent on the result of the Austin case, which is likely headed to the Texas Supreme Court.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has said he opposes the city attorney's decision to delay the implementation until December.

"It would be best to address concerns through the paid sick leave commission after implementation," he said in a past statement. "City attorney's staff acted in the manner they thought would best defend the ordinance. We share the same goal but not the same strategy. I remain firm in my opposition to a delay in implementing the earned paid sick leave ordinance."

