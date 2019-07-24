Advocates to gather ahead of hearing on paid sick leave ordinance

SAN ANTONIO - The Battle of paid sick leave continues in San Antonio on Wednesday as another rally is expected to take place in front of the Bexar County Courthouse.

Advocates for the city's paid sick leave ordinance are gathering ahead of a court hearing.

The judge in the case delayed the hearing after the city attorney's reached an arrangement with business groups to postpone the ordinance until Dec. 1.

Today's hearing could lead to a final decision on the deal. The ordinance was originally set to begin on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.