Local News

Woman arrested for alleged assault on SAPD officer after ‘wandering’ near I-10 on-ramp, police say

The department identified the woman as 45-year-old Teresa Honstein

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 45-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted an officer on the East Side.

Teresa Honstein was charged with assault on a peace officer, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Officers had responded around 7:10 p.m. Sunday to the 4500 block of Interstate 35 near W.W. White Road for a traffic-related call.

The officers were informed that a woman, later identified as Honstein, was “wandering” in an unsafe part of the street, the report states.

SAPD said one of its officers then attempted to approach Honstein to detain her since she was near the I-10 on-ramp.

Honstein then physically assaulted the officer as they tried to detain her, causing injuries that needed medical evaluation on the scene, according to the report.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

