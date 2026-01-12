SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for man accused in connection with West Side hit-and-run

The driver is believed to have been around 20 to 30 years old.

SAN ANTONIO – Police officers and Crime Stoppers San Antonio are requesting assistance from the public to identify a man accused in connection with a hit-and-run on the West Side.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2025, in the 7900 block of Military Drive West.

In a news release, San Antonio police said the man was driving a silver Buick sedan when he allegedly struck a 31-year-old woman walking to an apartment.

After the collision, the release states that the man then exited the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot.

The woman was later rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said at the time. Officers had found her with tire marks on her lower back.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

