Paid sick leave advocates rally at Bexar County Courthouse

SAN ANTONIO - Large crowds are expected at the Bexar County courthouse, as advocates for the city’s paid sick leave ordinance have scheduled a rally for Monday morning.

The new ordinance, adopted by a majority of the city council, would extend paid sick time to over 350,000 workers in the Alamo City.

A lawsuit, however, was filed July 15 seeking to stop the City of San Antonio’s paid sick time ordinance from going into effect Aug. 1.

Advocates for paid sick leave say no young worker should have to choose between paying their bills and maintaining their health.

“Tearing the right to take paid sick leave away from working people is a direct attack on our work to empower underserved youth communities across Texas,” said Raven Douglas, MOVE TEXAS Action Fund Deputy Director. “More than 140,000 San Antonians petitioned the city for a paid sick leave ordinance that was successfully passed through the city council, and we are here to ensure the will of those working people will be rightfully heard in court.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened Friday on behalf of 12 business organizations suing the city over the ordinance.

Paxton said the city cannot legally enforce the ordinance.

"San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and other cities cannot be allowed to pass their own laws simply because they dislike state law or disagree with the judgment of the state's elected representatives," Paxton said. "The Legislature established the minimum amount of compensation for workers, and the Texas Constitution prohibits local municipalities from ignoring the Legislature's decision."

The rally is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m.

