SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is mourning a loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

Kai was an accelerant detection K-9 for 9 years with the SAFD, according to a Facebook post.

He was featured twice in National Geographic books and was awarded the Humane Arson Dog of the Year award in 2014.

"Please say a prayer for Kai's handler Justin Davis and his family as they, along with SAFD, mourn the loss of Kai," a post from SAFD's Facebook says.

