San Antonio Library announces events for Holocaust remembrance

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library has announced this year’s theme for Holocaust remembrance.

The theme of this year's monthlong commemoration is "Art and Survival."

Monday was the beginning of the sixth annual Holocaust Learn and Remember Commemoration.It's hosted by San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio.

Dozens of events are planned at the various public libraries across the city.

Organizers said they hope to enlighten and educate the community about the importance of tolerance.

“Especially during this time that we need to practice tolerance. We need to value differences (and) value others because hate is a very destructive force and the Holocaust is a reminder of what hate can come to," Ramiro Salazar, director of the San Antonio Public Library, said.

This year's theme will focus on artists and works of art that explore the experience of survivors during the war and after liberation.

