San Antonio man claims girlfriend's shooting death was accidental

SAN ANTONIO - Cameron Roby and his girlfriend, Adrienne Dameron, had been arguing over her drug use on the night of April 26, 2018, when Roby pulled a gun from his waistband.

That is what John Harvey, 54, told the jury Tuesday as Roby's murder trial began.

Harvey said that Roby, 34, pointed the gun at 34-year-old Dameron's head, ordering her to be quiet.

Standing just 5 feet away, Harvey said the next thing he heard was a gunshot.

"(Roby) told me he was sorry and stuff, and then he said it was an accident and stuff like that," Harvey testified.

"Did the gun go off or did Cameron pull the trigger?" prosecutor Ryan Groomer asked.

"Yeah, it went off. He pulled the trigger," Harvey answered.

Groomer asked if he believed it was an accident, and Harvey quickly answered, "No."

Harvey said that after the shooting, Roby was sobbing and kept saying that he loved Dameron.

"I told him, I said, 'Nah, you don't love her 'cause if you loved her, you wouldn't have did that,'" Harvey said.

If he is convicted, Roby is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony will continue Wednesday in Judge Velia Meza's 226th District Court.

