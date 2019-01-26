San Antonio Pets Alive! holding '$5 foot-long' adoption special this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting a $5 adoption special through Sunday, allowing people to adopt dogs measuring 12 inches or longer for $5.

The dogs will be measured from their shoulders to the base of their tails.

SEE AVAILABLE DOGS

The special will run from Friday through Sunday. The fee includes the pet's spay or neutering, microchip and vaccinations.

The organization saves more than 6,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia every year.

Dogs can be adopted at the following locations:

Building 1 at Animal Care Services

4710 Highway 151

San Antonio, Texas 78227

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marbach Clinic

9107 Marbach Road Suite #109

San Antonio, Texas 78245

Saturday - Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center

8520 Fourwinds Drive

San Antonio, Texas 78239

Saturday - Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco Adoption Center

6001 NW Loop 410 Suite 103

San Antonio, Texas 78238

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

