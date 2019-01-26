San Antonio Pets Alive! holding '$5 foot-long' adoption special this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting a $5 adoption special through Sunday, allowing people to adopt dogs measuring 12 inches or longer for $5.
The dogs will be measured from their shoulders to the base of their tails.
The special will run from Friday through Sunday. The fee includes the pet's spay or neutering, microchip and vaccinations.
The organization saves more than 6,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia every year.
Dogs can be adopted at the following locations:
Building 1 at Animal Care Services
4710 Highway 151
San Antonio, Texas 78227
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Marbach Clinic
9107 Marbach Road Suite #109
San Antonio, Texas 78245
Saturday - Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center
8520 Fourwinds Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78239
Saturday - Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Petco Adoption Center
6001 NW Loop 410 Suite 103
San Antonio, Texas 78238
Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
