San Antonio Pets Alive in need of new fosters

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in need of new fosters to continue saving lives of cats and dogs.

The need comes as puppy and kitten season kicks off.

The organization said it is seeing litters of up to eight babies with nowhere to go.

"We're going to need fosters who can bottle feed kittens," said Tania Arabia, of SAPA. "We're going to need someone to take care of puppies sometimes with their moms. Those we really need."

Along with housing the animal, fosters will need to care for the animal and attend adoption events with the dog or cat in order to find them their forever home.

Medical costs for the dog or cat are covered.

Anyone who wold like to become a foster can click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.