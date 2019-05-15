SAPD: Man choked wife, fired shot, triggered police standoff in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday more than five hours after he barricaded himself inside a Stone Oak area home, police said.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 800 block of Mandolin Wind around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a family violence report.

A teenage daughter of Emeterio Hernandez Jr. told officers that he choked his wife "to the point of her not being able to breathe at one point," the report said.

Family members told officers that Hernandez had been drinking.

While officers were waiting for a warrant, they heard a gunshot and saw Hernandez go inside the home, where "was walking inside in front of the window talking loudly to someone on a cellphone."

Authorities secured the scene and called in a SWAT team and hostage negotiators and told neighbors to stay inside their homes.

Edgar Centeno was coming home from his sisters concert at Reagan High School when police told him he couldn't go to his home because of the standoff.

"(I was) scared, really scared. At first, I thought the shooter was in our house, because at first my mom had told us she was locked in a room at the opposite side of the house," Centeno said.

Police used Centeno's home to get a good view of Hernandez, even taking down part of a fence to get a good vantage point.

"I had no idea what was going on," Centeno said. "My mom just told us to go somewhere else. We went to a friend's house looking at the news. We realized cops were all over our house trying to find a vantage point trying to get our neighbor."

Around 2 a.m., officers forced entry into the home and Hernandez was taken into custody without incident, said Sgt. Marcial Luevano, of the San Antonio Police Department.

Hernandez is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation. His bond is set at $10,000.

No one was injured.

