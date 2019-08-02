San Antonio police still looking for driver who fatally struck 62-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a driver who fatally ran over a 62-year-old woman in front of her son.

On July 8, Carolina Villanueva was walking home from the store with her son. She was almost home when she was struck by a white car on Chicago Boulevard around 9:28 p.m.

The driver fled the scene in what police believe is a Nissan sedan.

Villanueva was pronounced dead less than an hour after she was struck by the car.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

