San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 200 Catholic faithful took on a 17-mile pilgrimage from San Antonio’s West Side to Helotes on Friday, continuing a 37-year tradition honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The group set out shortly before 8 a.m. from Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine on the West Side, walking and riding bicycles in prayer and meditation toward the sister parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Helotes. The trek was expected to take participants between four and six hours.

Rain, shine or fog — organizers say the annual pilgrimage goes on.

“I’m doing it for the community,” said Rafael Jimenez, who made the journey on his bicycle. “When you go up, you need to come back. I don’t have a ride to come back, so this is my ride.”

Pilgrims of all ages joined the route, some on two feet, others on wheels.

The day began with a blessing Mass at the shrine, where worshippers brought their praises, petitions and burdens before the altar.

Like Jessie Garcia, many made the journey in honor of loved ones facing illness or hardship.

“I walked for my father. He had heart surgery, and I told her I was going to redo the walk if everything went good,” said Garcia, referring to the Virgin of Guadalupe. “Now, my mom, she had a little problem. I’m doing it for her. I’m doing it for the whole, entire family.”

Jimenez said safety and patience are key on the long route to Helotes.

“Slow it down; take it easy. It’s dangerous, so take it easy. It’s not a race,” he said. “We’re just going to take it easy.”

He added that the steep terrain can be challenging, but the spiritual focus helps him push through.

“The hills are the hardest,” Garcia said. “But if you think about her, the hills will take the pain away.”