CLEAR Alert issued for missing man last seen on far West Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old man last seen on Thursday on the far West Side of San Antonio.

Alejandro Munoz was last seen at the 14400 block of Woodland Hollow around noon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Recommended Videos

He is five feet four inches and weighs 129 pounds, officials said.

DPS said he has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a silk T-shirt and shorts.

If seen, you are advised to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or call 9-1-1.

Read also: