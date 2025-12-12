The Rock at La Cantera to host ‘Wemby’s Wonderland’ holiday celebration this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock at La Cantera will host “Wemby’s Wonderland,” a weekend-long holiday celebration organized in partnership with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Frost Plaza, located at 1 Spurs Way, near The Shops at La Cantera.

Free tickets are required for entry on both days and can be claimed here.

“Wemby’s Wonderland” features a 12-foot sledding hill, holiday crafting stations and appearances from the Spurs’ Coyote and Santa Claus.

Santa will be available for photos from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and Coyote can be found from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Spurs will host an official watch party at “Wemby’s Wonderland” for Saturday’s NBA Cup semifinals game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game, taking place in Las Vegas, tips off at 8 p.m.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Wembanyama’s favorite Christmas movie will be revealed and screened for attendees. There is no indication that Wembanyama will be present for the screening or any other wonderland events.

“Wemby’s Wonderland” will also host a toy drive in collaboration with Boysville, a nonprofit children’s home and shelter. Fans can bring both new and unwrapped toys or hygiene products to donate for children and young adults up to 23-years-old.

The Rock and Miles for Military will also honor veterans with a “special surprise” in store for San Antonio’s military family.

Aside from the free events, reservations are available for a visit to the Frost Plaza’s skating rink, which is available until Jan. 3, 2026.

