🦍 Things to do this weekend: Congo Falls, Holiday Tamale Festival, River of Lights

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is in full swing in San Antonio, with plenty of events to celebrate and enjoy.

The San Antonio Zoo is officially opening Congo Falls on Saturday, marking the end of a 35-year absence of gorillas at the zoo.

Families can also get into the holiday spirit by attending “The Children’s Nutcracker” this weekend at the Lila Cockrell Stage.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening in the Alamo City this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click here

BALLET SAN ANTONIO: THE NUTCRACKER: Families can check out Ballet San Antonio’s “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 12-14 at the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall. The production features a children’s cast of more than 100 children and live music by The Orchestra San Antonio. Click Families can check out Ballet San Antonio’s “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 12-14 at the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall. The production features a children’s cast of more than 100 children and live music by The Orchestra San Antonio. Click here for ticket information.

CHRISTMAS AT THE CAVERNS: Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. Guests can stroll a sparkling trail of lights, get photos with Santa, roast some s’mores, enjoy live music and so much more. For tickets and more information, click Christmas at the Caverns will be held every weekend in December through Dec. 23. Guests can stroll a sparkling trail of lights, get photos with Santa, roast some s’mores, enjoy live music and so much more. For tickets and more information, click here

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click here

“FROZEN” THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click here

HOLIDAYS AT HEMISFAIR: Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental. More information can be found here

PEARL’S OUTDOOR ICE-SKATING RINK: The seasonal rink will be open to the public through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are The seasonal rink will be open to the public through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are available for purchase online . Admission varies by reservation time and includes skate rental and up to an hour of skating. The rink is located at the 1100 Springs Plaza, next to Stable Hall and across from Ladino. More information can be found here

SANTA PHOTOS: Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa. Click Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa. Click here to view the list.

THE CHILDREN’S NUTCRACKER: The holiday classic will take place from Dec. 12-14 at the Lila Cockrell Stage. “The Children’s Nutcracker” will be performed by young artists of The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio. Tickets are available The holiday classic will take place from Dec. 12-14 at the Lila Cockrell Stage. “The Children’s Nutcracker” will be performed by young artists of The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio. Tickets are available here

Friday, Dec. 12

30TH ANNUAL VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE EXHIBITION: The Centro Cultural Aztlan will host the exhibit’s opening reception from 6-9 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public to view on Dec. 12 and from Jan. 5-20, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click The Centro Cultural Aztlan will host the exhibit’s opening reception from 6-9 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public to view on Dec. 12 and from Jan. 5-20, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 13

CHRISTMAS AT THE ALAMO: Visitors can enjoy the holiday season through the eyes of early settlers as they lived on the Texas frontier in the mid-1800s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza de Valero at Visitors can enjoy the holiday season through the eyes of early settlers as they lived on the Texas frontier in the mid-1800s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza de Valero at The Alamo . The free, family-friendly event will feature period crafts, including yarn dolls, Victorian greeting cards and pomander balls.

CONGO FALLS: The San Antonio Zoo will officially welcome visitors to the new The San Antonio Zoo will officially welcome visitors to the new two-acre gorilla exhibit at 10 a.m. To celebrate the grand opening, the zoo will host a 15-minute drone show featuring 350 luminous drones lighting up the sky at 8 p.m.

H-E-B CINEMA AT WILL’S PLAZA: The Tobin Center’s last free movie of the year will take place at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. The center will show a screening of “ The Tobin Center’s last free movie of the year will take place at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. The center will show a screening of “ Home Alone .”

HOLIDAY TAMALE FESTIVAL: If you’re a fan of the holiday dish, Pullman Market will host its first Tamale Festival from 1-5 p.m. The free event will bring together a lineup of local tamale vendors, including specialty tamales from the Pullman Market team. There will also be family-friendly activities for children. Click If you’re a fan of the holiday dish, Pullman Market will host its first Tamale Festival from 1-5 p.m. The free event will bring together a lineup of local tamale vendors, including specialty tamales from the Pullman Market team. There will also be family-friendly activities for children. Click here for more information.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Enjoy a free movie screening of “The Santa Clause” from 6-9 p.m. at the base of the Enjoy a free movie screening of “The Santa Clause” from 6-9 p.m. at the base of the Tower of the Americas

RIVER OF LIGHTS: The San Antonio River Authority will host River of Lights from 4-8 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock & Dam, 550 Brooklyn Ave. The free event will feature free photos with Santa, 100,000 pounds of real snow, 2 snow slides for all ages and more. For more information, click The San Antonio River Authority will host River of Lights from 4-8 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock & Dam, 550 Brooklyn Ave. The free event will feature free photos with Santa, 100,000 pounds of real snow, 2 snow slides for all ages and more. For more information, click here

