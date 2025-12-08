Yellowcard, New Found Glory, Plain White T’s to bring ‘The Up Up Down Down’ tour to San Antonio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Ryan Key (L) and Ryan Mendez of Yellowcard perform during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – Yellowcard, New Found Glory and Plain White T’s will make a stop in San Antonio during their summer tour.

The bands will play at the Freeman Coliseum on June 6, 2026.

Fans can expect 2000’s rock staples like “Ocean Avenue,” “My Friends Over You” and “Hey There Delilah” on the joint tour.

Aside from San Antonio, the bands will make stops in Houston and Irving on the 24-city tour.

Presale tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

General sale tickets will become available at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

VIP packages include premium tickets, a group photo with Yellowcard, access to the band’s soundcheck and more.

