New photos, renderings of The Faust Hotel showcase renovations coming to New Braunfels landmark

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels’ historic The Faust Hotel is set to reopen after a major multi-million dollar renovation.

The hotel, located downtown at 240 South Seguin Avenue, will reopen its doors in spring 2026 — 97 years since the hotel first opened.

Renovations include a new restaurant, bar, patio, basement speakeasy and improvements to its 45 rooms.

Each room will feature king-size beds, walk-in showers, complimentary wi-fi, retro mini-fridges and more.

Six corner suites can be upgraded to three bedrooms and include an additional living room. Nine junior suites are also available for guests.

A room at The Faust Hotel. (The Faust Hotel)

Restroom at The Faust Hotel. (The Faust Hotel)

Rendering of a hallway at The Faust Hotel. (The Faust Hotel)

According to a news release, the redesign updates the hotel’s Spanish Colonial Revival Style while maintaining the history of the building which has been recognized as a local, Texas and national historic landmark.

The ground floor maintains many of the hotel’s original features but serves as the inspiration for new spaces, such as Wilhelm & Werner — the hotel’s new restaurant and bar. The hotel described Wilhelm & Werner as a “Texas Brasserie with European influences.”

A speakeasy called Walter’s will be located in the new restaurant’s basement as a nod to the prohibition era when the hotel first opened.

Rendering of a new bar at The Faust Hotel. (The Faust Hotel)

Another new addition, the Prince Solms Lobby Bar, will service guests who want to enjoy the Magnolia Patio and other outdoors space.

A new 2,000-square foot Grand Ballroom will accommodate large executive meetings, retreats, weddings or other celebrations.

The hotel said additional details will be shared in the coming months.

