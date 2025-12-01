Historic live-music venue in New Braunfels on the market for $2.6 million

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The property of a former live-music venue with a storied history in New Braunfels is up for sale with a $2.6 million price tag.

River Road Ice House, located in the 1700 block of Hueco Springs Loop Road, spans approximately 4.65 acres.

The venue portion sits on nearly 3.6 acres, with an additional acre connected on the back, the property listing states.

“Whether you’re dreaming of opening your own music venue, restaurant, or event space, this legendary spot is ready to help transform the vision into reality,” the listing said.

Multiple reports suggest that River Road Ice House had been operating since 2001 until it closed in 2023 following a copyright infringement lawsuit.

After new owners took over the venue in 2013, River Road Ice House expanded to four stages, with a capacity of 500 people indoors and upwards of 2,000 outdoors.

Before its closure, dozens of artists performed at the venue, including Josh Abbott Band, Parker McCollum and Randy Rogers Band.

The venue is positioned in the Texas Hill Country, north of New Braunfels, near Gruene and the Guadalupe River.

