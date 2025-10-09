Downtown bar wins multiple categories in SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

River North Icehouse is the winner of the following categories in this year’s SA Picks:

Bar

Brewery

Happy Hour

Live Music

Margaritas

Pub

River North Icehouse is located at 317 W Jones Ave.

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in those categories:

Bar:

Horizons and More

The Bend Sports Bar

Brewery:

Alamo Beer

Back Unturned

Breakaway Brewing Company

Happy Hour:

Las Palapas

Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Live Music:

Horizons And More

THE ETTA MOBILE MUSIC VENUE

Vibes Event Center

Margaritas:

El Mirasol

Las Palapas

Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Pub:

The Cottage Pub

The Thursty Turtle

Three Star Bar

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

