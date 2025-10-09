Skip to main content
Downtown bar wins multiple categories in SA Picks 2025

River North Icehouse is located at 317 W Jones Ave.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

River North Icehouse. (River North Icehouse, Copyright River North Icehouse)

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

River North Icehouse is the winner of the following categories in this year’s SA Picks:

  • Bar
  • Brewery
  • Happy Hour
  • Live Music
  • Margaritas
  • Pub

River North Icehouse is located at 317 W Jones Ave.

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in those categories:

Bar:

  • Horizons and More
  • The Bend Sports Bar

Brewery:

  • Alamo Beer
  • Back Unturned
  • Breakaway Brewing Company

Happy Hour:

  • Las Palapas
  • Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Live Music:

  • Horizons And More
  • THE ETTA MOBILE MUSIC VENUE
  • Vibes Event Center

Margaritas:

  • El Mirasol
  • Las Palapas
  • Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Pub:

  • The Cottage Pub
  • The Thursty Turtle
  • Three Star Bar

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Click here to see the full list of winners.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

