Downtown bar wins multiple categories in SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.
River North Icehouse is the winner of the following categories in this year’s SA Picks:
- Bar
- Brewery
- Happy Hour
- Live Music
- Margaritas
- Pub
River North Icehouse is located at 317 W Jones Ave.
Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in those categories:
Bar:
- Horizons and More
- The Bend Sports Bar
Brewery:
- Alamo Beer
- Back Unturned
- Breakaway Brewing Company
Happy Hour:
- Las Palapas
- Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Live Music:
- Horizons And More
- THE ETTA MOBILE MUSIC VENUE
- Vibes Event Center
Margaritas:
- El Mirasol
- Las Palapas
- Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Pub:
- The Cottage Pub
- The Thursty Turtle
- Three Star Bar
This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!