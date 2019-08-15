San Antonio woman arrested after abandoning 2 special needs children, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman was arrested after police said she traveled out-of-state and left two children who have been diagnosed with autism home alone.

An officer with the San Antonio Police Department's North SAFFE unit was credited Tuesday for the arrest of the suspect, Miriam Wright.

On June 8 around 6:30 p.m., a witness told the police he went to Wright's home after being told that the children, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, were left with no adult supervision.

Before she left, Wright told the children she was leaving the state and might not back for two days, according to a police report.

The witness told the police nobody knew the boy and girl were left alone exposing them to an "unreasonable risk of harm."

While Child Protective Services was contacted, police did not say whether the children are in the department's custody.

Online jails records show Wright faces a charge on suspicion of abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state felony.

Wright was released from the Bexar County Jail Wednesday after posting $10,000 bail.

