San Antonio woman arrested after drowning friend's dog in bathtub, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman was arrested and faces a third-degree felony after police said she drowned her friend's 3-year-old dog in a bathtub.

Around 7 p.m. July 30, a man called the police to report Sarah Ingram had just killed his dog, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man told officers with the San Antonio Police Department that Ingram was in the San Antonio State Hospital but was released to his custody earlier that day.

When they got to his home, Ingram took a shower and later told the man she had just killed his dog by drowning it, the affidavit said.

The man did not believe Ingram at first, but when he noticed his dog was not roaming around, he went to the bathtub and found his dog unresponsive, submerged in water, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man was helping Ingram because she was a friend who was homeless.

Ingram was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. Her bail has been set at $10,000.

Online jail records show Ingram has been previously arrested for burglary and prostitution.

San Antonio police did not say why Ingram was in the San Antonio State Hospital.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.