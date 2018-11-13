San Antonio woman celebrates 101st birthday by donating 101 toys for kids

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio centenarian is celebrating her 101st birthday Tuesday by donating 101 gifts to others.

Gladys, a resident at Sodalis Stone Oak senior center, didn't want any presents this year. Instead, she asked members of her community to help her collect 101 toys to donate to the Toys for Tots Foundation.

On Tuesday, Gladys is having a party with live music, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and cake. During the party, Marines will come and collect all the toys for Toys for Tots. That program distributes toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

