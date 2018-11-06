SAPA! at capacity, asks for donations for animals' boarding fees

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with San Antonio Pets Alive! said the organization is in critical need of donations for boarding fees for pets as its facility has reached full capacity.

The animal rescue group said it needs boarding fee sponsors for more than 20 dogs awaiting transport to their forever homes on Nov. 15.

According to a news release, SAPA! is hoping to get the dogs designated for transport into boarding facilities so it can free up kennels in its shelter to save more animals from euthanasia.

Those interested in donating can do so through PayPal or the SAPA! website.

SAPA! said donations of $20 will fund a dog's food and boarding for one night:

$200 provides boarding and food until transport day (10 days).

$1,000 sponsors a dog’s transport entirely (transport fees, boarding and food for 10 days and medical/vet care they need to be transport ready).

