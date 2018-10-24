SAPD assistant chief asks officers to stay away from polling sites

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police officers on Wednesday were asked to stay away from polling sites, two days after Rep. Joaquin Castro asked the public to report to him any sight of "uniformed law enforcement" at polling sites.

The Democratic congressman, who is in a contested race with libertarian candidate Jeffrey Blunt, said he went to Las Palmas on the first day of early voting and saw two police officers patrolling through the parking lot.

San Antonians - while I was at the Las Palmas early voting site this morning two police officers patrolled through the parking lot. Please let me know if other uniformed law enforcement is present at any polls. Joaquin — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 22, 2018

"San Antonians – while I was at the Las Palmas early voting site this morning two police officers patrolled through the parking lot. Please let me know if other uniformed law enforcement is present at any polls,” Castro's tweet stated.

Wednesday morning, San Antonio police Assistant Chief James Flavin sent an email asking officers to "refrain from patrolling through or parking in close proximity to polling locations in the City unless they receive a call for service to the address."

Flavin's email can be read in full below:

All, I have received information our officers have been observed patrolling through and remaining stationary in the parking lots at polling (early voting) locations around the City the last couple of days. While the officers have done nothing wrong in patrolling theses sites as part of their normal duties, we must consider the viewpoints of those citizens who may have concerns about the presence of authority figures such as police officers in close proximity to a location where voting is taking place. With this in mind, please instruct your officers to refrain from patrolling through or parking in close proximity to polling locations in the city unless they receive a call for service to the address. Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you

The San Antonio Police Officers Association sent out a news release Wednesday condemning Flavin's request to officers and Castro's tweet.

SAPOA officials suggested it could be dangerous to ask officers to stay away from polling sites "when we are seeing an increase in confrontations and assaults on public officials at restaurants and other public venues, and when suspicious packages are being mailed to media and others."

Despite questions from other Twitter users, Castro did not elaborate on why he wanted others to report to him sightings of uniformed officers at the polls.

Some responded to Castro's tweet stating they cast their ballot at a police station or sheriff's annex without any trouble.

As of this publication, Castro's office did not return a request for elaboration on the meaning of his tweet.

"The safety of all citizens while exercising their right to vote should be of utmost concern to everyone, but most especially to our elected officials who represent us in Washington, like Rep. Castro," SAPOA officials said in a news release.

As of this publication, the San Antonio Police Department did not return a request for comment on the reasoning behind the request for officers to stay away from polling sites.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.