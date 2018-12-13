SAPD: Driver holds alleged road rage attacker at gunpoint until officers arrive

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a road rage incident between a driver and five other men led to a confrontation at a North Side apartment complex that ended with one of the five men held at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police said the incident between the driver and the other men began on Highway 281 and ended in the parking lot of the Ravinia Apartments.

The driver told police the five men got out of their vehicle and threw a rock through his car window, striking him in the head.

Police investigators said the driver, who has his concealed handgun license, got out of his car and began shooting at the men, who fled on foot. None of the bullets reportedly struck the men as they fled.

Police said while the four other men initially got away, the driver of the other car, William Oliveira, 18, surrendered himself to the victim. Police said Oliveira will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two of the four men were eventually found by police. The two others were not found, police said.

