SAPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting girl, 8

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested Monday night after detectives say he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.

The man, identified as Juan De Los Santos-Salas, 34, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit said the girl's mother called the authorities after her daughter made an outcry.

Salas was drunk when the girl said he sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest affidavit.

The detective said Salas agreed to speak with investigators and later denied to them about sexually assaulting the girl, who is a relative.

Online court records show Salas has been previously arrested three times on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Salas also faces a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online records.

Online records show Salas remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $110,000 bail.

