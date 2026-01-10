More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact

SAN ANTONIO – More orange cones are now downtown, but business owners hope they don’t drive away customers.

Construction is now underway on Losoya Street. This is one of the city’s latest improvement projects.

Here’s what we know about the project, according to a spokesperson with Public Works:

It’s for street repair and sidewalk rehabilitation.

The project spans two blocks and shouldn’t last more than two months.

This is part of the regularly scheduled Street Maintenance Program.

At least one lane of traffic will stay open during the sidewalk construction.

The city said planning this project happened with the collaboration of Centro San Antonio and businesses.

Businesses will have access to “pedestrians, deliveries and trash pickup throughout the project.”

Trish DeBerry, the president & CEO of Centro, said her team and the city have been working hard to alleviate construction concerns for businesses.

“We have been in discussions for the better part of the year,” she said. “I think because of the sins of the past, people see an orange barrier or a fence or a barrel, and they’re like, ‘Oh no, not again.’ But rest assured, we have done our homework.”

That brings a sigh of relief to business owners like Lesa Ammann, who owns Club Sirius on Losoya Street.

“Losoya Street, for a lot of us, is home,” she said.

She said they’ll stay open through the project.

“We are here,” Ammann said. “We’re ready to serve you. We are excited to serve you.”

