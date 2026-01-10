Skip to main content
San Antonio braces for chilly weekend temperatures

Windy conditions elevate fire danger across south central Texas

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • GUSTY SATURDAY: Gusty winds and chilly wind chills this morning
  • FIRE DANGER Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions today
  • SUNDAY FREEZE? Temperatures drop into the 30s; Hill Country likely to see freezing temps

FORECAST

You may want to grab that extra layer this morning! A cold front moved in overnight bringing gusty winds & wind chills.

FIRE DANGER TODAY

Dry air and breezy to windy conditions will create elevated fire danger across South Central Texas. Most areas will see moderate risk, but a few spots could reach high. Winds will gradually ease this evening, but dry air sticks around.

Gusts to 40 mph possible Saturday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

POSSIBLE FREEZE

Expect a temperature drop this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. By early Sunday, San Antonio will dip into the mid-30s, and areas outside Loop 1604 could briefly freeze.

A light freeze is possible Sunday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The Hill Country and areas west and north of the city face the greatest freeze risk, with lows below 32°. Residents in those areas should take precautions—cover plants, protect pipes, and bring pets inside—as the coldest air arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK

After a chilly weekend, highs rebound into the 60s next week. A weak front moves through Wednesday, but overall, expect mild, sunny, and calm weather with no major storm threats.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

