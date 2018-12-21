SAPD: Man fires high-caliber firearm from car's trunk in Walmart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting at a far West Side Walmart left cars peppered with bullet holes after witnesses said a man opened fire while he was in the store's parking lot.

San Antonio police were called Sunday for a shooting around 12:42 p.m. at the Walmart in the 6700 block of West Loop 1604 North near Culebra Road.

Two cars found at the scene were riddled with bullet holes, and witnesses told police the man fired several shots from an automatic high-caliber firearm.

Witnesses told police they saw the man pull up next to a parked 2015 Toyota Corolla and open his trunk only to later fire multiple shots from inside his trunk. The gunfire struck the Corolla and a 2015 Lexus Gs300.

Police said the Corolla sustained damage to its driver's side door, trunk, passenger side and two broken windows. The Lexus had multiple bullet holes on its driver's side door.

No one was in the vehicles at the time of the shooting, and the man took off in a gray Toyota Camry, police said.

Several photos from the incident were shared on Facebook that show the damage caused by the shooting.

Ismael Garcia, who shared the photos with KSAT.com, said witnesses saw the man use an "AK-47"-style firearm. Police could not confirm the type of firearm used in the shooting nor caliber of the shell casings found at the scene.

Witnesses told police they were unsure if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

They described the man as white with brown hair and a full beard and said he was wearing a black beanie at the time of the shooting.

San Antonio police told KSAT.com they are still searching for the man. The investigation is ongoing and the man could face serious charges.

Police said a be on the lookout alert for the man and his vehicle was shared with patrol officers.

