SAPD: Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside tire shop

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed multiple times overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before midnight outside a tire shop in the 700 block of Bynum Avenue, not far from New Laredo Highway on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the man was watching the property when he was approached by three men. That's when, police say, the man was stabbed multiple times by at least one of the assailants.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition by emergency crews. His name and age were not disclosed.

Police said the three men fled on foot following the attack. At this time, it is unclear if any of the men have been located or if they took anything. A motive for the attack is not known.

