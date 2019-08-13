SAPD: Man shot in drive-by shooting on city's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was sitting outside the front of an East Side home was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Sgt. Mario Ramirez said around 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 500 block of Ferris Avenue for a report of a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man told the police he was visiting his friends at the home when a black pickup truck drove up and someone inside it opened fired at him, Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the man, who is being uncooperative with investigators, provided limited details about who shot him.

The man, who was not identified by police, was transported by emergency medical services to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ramirez.

Police are searching the area for the black pickup truck with several men believed to be occupying it.

Ramirez said investigators are also working off of shell casings that were found on the ground near the shooting scene.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.