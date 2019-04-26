SAPD: Man shows gun to store clerk, demands money back after buying cigarettes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred April 16 at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Interstate 35 near O'Connor Road.

According to police, a man got out of the passenger side of a parked vehicle and entered the store just before walking around in a suspicious manner. That's when, police said, the man asked the store clerk for cigarettes and paid.

Police said the man then lifted his shirt up, showing a handgun and demanded his money back. He then took the money and got into a while Cadillac driven by an unidentified woman.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

