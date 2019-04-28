SAPD: Mother and 3-year-old son in hospital after car crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are still looking for a driver who might have caused an car crash Saturday night.

A mother was driving with her 3-year-old son in the car, when a driver of a black pickup truck pulled out in front of her on the southbound lanes of Nacogdoches Road around 11:40 p.m., according to police. An officer said the mother tried to swerve out of the way, but lost control of her car, hitting a pole on the side of the road.

Firefighters responded to the crash and needed to use the Jaws of Life to rescue both the mother and child stuck in the car, according to police. Both of them were taken to University Hospital.

The driver of the black pickup drove away from the scene. Police did find a similar black pickup truck a few blocks away, but are still investigating if it is the same truck, police said.

Police have not released the status of the mother and three-year-old in the hospital.

