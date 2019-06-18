SAPD: Murder suspect used victim's pickup truck to dump his body

SAN ANTONIO - Court documents reveal new details of a South Side murder in which the suspect is accused of killing a man over a fight about a cellphone and for disrespecting him when he was with a woman.

While the San Antonio Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Richard Rodriguez Jr. Monday, specifics on how and when Rodriguez tried to dispose of the body of Roberto Ramon Flores, 62, were not shared at that time.

Some of the new details revealed in an arrest affidavit include Rodriguez telling detectives that he wrapped a plastic bag around Flores' because he "got tired of looking at (Flores') lifeless body.

Police said they first learned about the incident early Monday morning when Rodriguez's relative reported a foul odor coming from a backyard garage and feet sticking out from a tarp.

The relative told police Rodriguez and Flores live in the garage behind their home in the 300 block of Regina Street, but that he had not seen Flores for days.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the home and, despite smelling a foul odor coming from the garage, did not find the body or a tarp, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cleaning products and a blood stain were found inside the garage, and Rodriguez was later spotted driving back to the home in Flores' white Ford F-150, police said.

Police said officers attempted to stop the F-150 but it took off, speeding into incoming traffic on Interstate 35 near Military Drive during severe weather.

Hours later, Rodriguez was found hiding several houses away from the crime scene and was eventually taken into custody by members of SAPD's Street Crimes Unit.

During an interview with investigators, Rodriguez said Flores tried to sell him his own cellphone that he had lost earlier in the week. While Rodriguez said he did not want to get into an argument, Rodriguez said he finally confronted Flores on June 13, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez said he was with a woman in the garage the night of June 13 when Flores came in and asked her if she wanted to buy a cellphone, the affidavit said.

Because he felt disrespected, Rodriguez followed Flores to a back room, where an argument between the two led to slapping and punching, according to the affidavit.

When Flores pulled out a knife, Rodriguez got on top of him and used his elbow to choke him, which resulted in his death, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez said in the days leading up to his arrest, he cleaned up the garage with bleach and tried to get a friend to help him get rid of Flores' body, according to the affidavit.

Police said Rodriguez eventually confessed to "loading (Flores) up in the bed of (Flores') truck" and that he "dumped (Flores) near the railroad tracks" before he led officers on the early Monday morning chase.

The confession later helped officers find Flores' body around 4 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard and Escalon Avenue, police said Monday.

Police said officers later found the vehicle abandoned near Interstate 35 and Linden Avenue.

Homicide detectives ruled there was enough probable cause to charge Rodriguez with murder and evading arrest. His bail has been set at $102,500.

According to online records, Rodriguez spent eight months in prison after being convicted for possession of a controlled substance in 2017.

Online records show Rodriguez has previous arrests on suspicion of theft and assault causing bodily injury.

