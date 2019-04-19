SAPD: Officer arrested after fighting woman over boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was arrested after officials said she went to a woman's home to confront and fight her over a dispute involving a man.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said Nicolette Muniz, a three-year veteran of the force, was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of family violence, a Class A misdemeanor.

Around 3:19 a.m., officers went to the 300 block of Sprucewood Lane, where a woman said she was assaulted by Muniz.

Muniz is at least the third SAPD officer arrested this year. By our count, four BCSO deputies have been arrested so far in 2019 #KSATnews — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) April 19, 2019

Muniz, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, went to the woman's home and punched her in the face and neck, police said.

The woman told officers the dispute stemmed over her boyfriend, who had been "romantically involved with both (she) and Muniz," police said.

"A full administrative and criminal investigation is underway. (Muniz) will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review," SAPD officials said.

