6-year-old boy, woman wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are searching for the suspect in a Saturday night drive-by shooting on the West Side that sent a woman and a 6-year-old to the hospital.

According to police, the family was gathered at a house on West Travis Street and Northwest 25th Street. At least four shots were fired at the house.

A 20-year-old woman was hit once in the face, and a 6-year-old boy was struck on the side of the neck by a ricochet bullet. They were both taken to University Hospital.

Police said the family moved into the house a few days before Christmas. They told officers they don't know who would do this or why.

