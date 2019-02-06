SAPD: Woman armed with knife robs North Side Target store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's North Side.

The robbery occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at a Target retail store in the 740 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to police, a woman entered the store and began collecting items with the intent to shoplift. As the woman was walking out of the store, police said, she was confonted by a clerk who wanted to get the items back.

Police said the woman then lifted her shirt and showed off a knife just before fleeing the location.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.