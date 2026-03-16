Many Americans exercise for free, but spend on workout gear, survey shows

SAN ANTONIO – More than 70% of U.S. adults say they exercise regularly, according to a new survey from CouponCabin. However, while many people keep their workouts low-cost — or even free — the study found that Americans are often spending more on workout gear than the workouts themselves.

The survey found nearly a quarter of regular exercisers spend nothing at all on exercise. Instead, they choose activities like running or walking outdoors that require little to no cost.

“Nearly a quarter of regular exercisers reported that they spent zero dollars on exercise, which I thought was really interesting,” said Melanie Lowe, chief savings expert at CouponCabin. “This means that they’re doing things like running and walking outside — things that virtually cost no money at all.”

However, while the workout itself may be free, the clothing and accessories often are not.

According to the survey, 92% of Americans say they spend money on workout gear, clothing or accessories. The study found that more than 63% of respondents spend up to $199 per year on fitness-related apparel and gear, with some reporting even higher spending.

Experts say those costs can add up quickly.

“You probably don’t need a new outfit for every workout class that you go to,” Lowe said. “That’s a good way to budget and save some money there. It really just depends on what you’re looking for in your workout experience and how you can budget that way.”

For Lowe, the biggest surprise in the survey results was how little people actually spend on the workouts themselves.

“I think what I found most surprising is that it’s not the exercise that we’re spending a lot of money on — it’s the gear itself,” Lowe said. “That just kind of tells me that exercise is possible without spending a ton of money.”

To keep costs down, Lowe recommends shoppers look for coupons, sales and cash back opportunities when purchasing workout gear. She says CouponCabin offers cash back options at more than 6,000 online stores.

Experts say the takeaway from the survey is simple: Staying active doesn’t have to break the bank.

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