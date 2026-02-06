South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Losing a limb is like losing an identity for people, especially if you add trauma to that scenario, but thanks to a breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio, families will now be one step closer to regaining that identity.

UT Health San Antonio recently launched the Limb Optimization Program, which will provide advanced care to patients with complex limb deformities or dysfunction.

The program combines limb preservation, amputation care and is the first in South Texas to offer Osseointegration.

That procedure facilitates direct skeletal attachment of a prosthetic limb, which is more beneficial than traditional socket prosthetics.

Specifically, with control, comfort and better mobility.

Retired Army Colonel Dr. Joseph Alderete is leading the program, drawing on years of experience as a military orthopedic surgeon in combat trauma care.

He, along with a team of specialists across orthopedics, plastics, behavioral health, nutrition, physical and occupational therapy, and more, is excited to change the lives of families in dire need of better solutions for limb care and restoration.

Mike Bellmard traveled from Fulton, Texas, after conducting extensive research and learning that UT Health San Antonio now offers this program.

Like many, he’s spent the past several years looking for care on this painful journey back to a normal life.

“I had a knee replacement revision, and sadly, that got infected,” Bellmard said. “I went to several doctors, did several treatments, but nobody could kill the infection, so I had to amputate my leg in 2020. It was hard. I couldn’t look down for days because lying there felt weird with just one leg.”

Bellmard and Alderete have had several checkups together, and now, he is one step closer to a long-lasting solution.

“I am very excited,” Bellmard said. “Especially for my wife. There are so many split-ups in the amputee world for one reason or another. All I can say, is to have faith, and pray that God finds you a good doctor like Dr. Alderete that can fix you.”