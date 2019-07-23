SAQ: Your CBD questions answered

SAN ANTONIO - This past legislative session CBD derived from hemp became legal in Texas.

From drops to edibles, the CBD industry has exploded in the last couple of years.

Many people still have questions about the product including:

What do I use for what ailment?

Does CBD get you high?

Can CBD cure my ailments?

This week we will talk with a local doctor and a pharmacist to help answer your questions about CBD.

What questions do you have for medical experts about CBD products?

Please submit them below.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.