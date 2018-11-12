SAWS reminds residents about proper pipe protocol during cold weather

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Water System is reminding residents about pipe protocol in cold temperatures.

A SAWS spokesperson said the company has received an influx of calls over the past few days from people who have no water. In most of the cases, SAWS said it turned out there were issues with frozen pipes, which is not a SAWS issue.

SAWS said none of the San Antonio system's pipes have busted because they are too deep in the ground to freeze.

The company reminds residents to head to its website for tips on proper protocol during frigid weather.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.