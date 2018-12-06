Saying goodbye to Timberwolf, plus list of US presidents and their code names

SAN ANTONIO - As the nation says goodbye to its 41st, president George H.W. Bush, it is fitting that the Secret Service shared a special memory of the former world leader, code name Timberwolf.

The U.S. Secret Service shared a photo of Timberwolf after he shaved his head in 2013 in solidarity with the rest of the agents on his detail who were supporting a fellow agent whose son was diagnosed with leukemia.

Bush was no stranger to the disease; he and wife Barbara had a daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

View the photos of Bush and his detail with bald heads below:

Everyone's #TuesdayThoughts are on President Bush & we wanted to share a memory. In '13, Timberwolf learned that the 2-year-old son of an agent on his detail was diagnosed with leukemia & the detail was going to shave their heads. You can see what happened, in classic 41 manner. pic.twitter.com/3Y0vnjNruJ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 4, 2018

Presidents and their code names:

Donald Trump - Mogul

Barack Obama - Renegade

George W. Bush - Tumbler or Trailblazer

Bill Clinton - Eagle

George H.W. Bush - Timberwolf

Ronald Reagan - Rawhide

Jimmy Carter - Lock Master or Deacon

Gerald Ford - Pass Key

Richard Nixon - Searchlight

Lyndon Johnson - Volunteer

John F. Kennedy - Lancer

Dwight Eisenhower - Scorecard or Providence

Harry Truman - General

