SUNDAY: Pleasant locally & for travel with a VERY WARM Christmas week ahead We’ll be near 80° Christmas Day The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Becoming sunny, 70s MONDAY: Patchy morning mist & fog CHRISTMAS WEEK: Near-80° and muggy each day FORECAST TODAY
While there has been some fog southeast of San Antonio, a weak cool front has moved through and will clear skies. It will be a sunny and pleasant day with a high in the 70s.
MONDAY
We quickly see mugginess return. By sunrise Monday, we’ll be dealing with patchy fog and mist. Clouds will be stubborn Monday, but we’ll still see some sun with a high in the 70s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY Christmas will be very warm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
It won’t be feeling much like Christmas! On average, our high is in the low-60s. This year? We’ll be looking at mornings in the low-60s with highs near 80°. We could have one of our top warmest Christmases on record for San Antonio.
TRAVEL FORECAST
Things look pretty quiet across Texas and the nation for the next couple of days. There shouldn’t be too many delays on account of the weather. Now delays because of traffic? Well, that’s almost a given! Safe travels!
Travel weather should cooperate. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
