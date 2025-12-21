SUNDAY: Pleasant locally & for travel with a VERY WARM Christmas week ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Becoming sunny, 70s

MONDAY: Patchy morning mist & fog

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Near-80° and muggy each day

FORECAST

TODAY

While there has been some fog southeast of San Antonio, a weak cool front has moved through and will clear skies. It will be a sunny and pleasant day with a high in the 70s.

MONDAY

We quickly see mugginess return. By sunrise Monday, we’ll be dealing with patchy fog and mist. Clouds will be stubborn Monday, but we’ll still see some sun with a high in the 70s.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas will be very warm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It won’t be feeling much like Christmas! On average, our high is in the low-60s. This year? We’ll be looking at mornings in the low-60s with highs near 80°. We could have one of our top warmest Christmases on record for San Antonio.

TRAVEL FORECAST

Things look pretty quiet across Texas and the nation for the next couple of days. There shouldn’t be too many delays on account of the weather. Now delays because of traffic? Well, that’s almost a given! Safe travels!

Travel weather should cooperate. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

