Self-proclaimed dog rescuer kept animals in deplorable conditions, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities say a self-proclaimed dog rescuer is facing a number of charges, including animal cruelty, after officials with Animal Care Services on Tuesday rescued nearly two dozen dogs from the woman's Northeast Side home.

So far, at least 23 animals have been rescued from the woman's home in the 300 block of Brettonwood Drive, according to Lisa Norwood, a spokeswoman for ACS.

Norwood said ACS received numerous calls from people alleging dogs were being kept in deplorable conditions on the property. She said that the city was initially working with the homeowner, who has not yet been identified, to get the property into compliance with city code and served a warrant at the home Tuesday.

"It was apparent, just from the animals that we could see on the outside, that there was a large number of animals on the property," Norwood said.

ACS investigators found dogs of varying ages, including 15 puppies, which Norwood estimated were 4 months old. Norwood said the dogs were kept without food, water or shelter.

"Over the past couple of days, we've had some very interesting weather, it's been cold, it's been wet, it's been rainy," Norwood said. "These animals have been exposed to all of that."

Norwood said investigators also found animals kept in similarly deplorable conditions inside the home. Investigators said they found a dog being kept in a crate along with an animal part, which they believe is a dog's ear.

The woman was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Norwood said the woman is facing several charges.

